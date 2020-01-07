Bebe Winans Says, “Mariah Snubbed Whitney”

Back in the day, there were rumors that there was beef between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston and the two divas always brushed it off, well Bebe Winans has just spilled the tea and the relationship between the ladies.

While sitting in on the Yes Girl podcast Bebe says that Mariah did snub Whitney the first time the two met at the American Music Awards.

According to Winans, Whitney said she reached out to shake Mariah’s hand but the diva didn’t even acknowledge she was there!

Bebe remembered Whitney saying, “the Jersey in me wanted to grab her hair!”

