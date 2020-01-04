Trey Songz Hit With $10M Lawsuit In Damages For Alleged Sexual Battery

Trey Songz has been hit with a $10 million lawsuit. An unnamed woman is alleging that a sexual assault and battery occurred back in 2018 in a Miami nightclub.

The woman alleges that Trey sexually assaulted and battered her by forcefully placing his hand under her dress without her consent.

The complaint continues that he attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina without her consent or permission.

The woman alleges that she was not the only victim of Trey’s that night in the club.

