CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ricki Lake Overwhelmed By New Hairdo Support

TLC Answered Prayers

Source: TLC / LightWorkers Media

Ricki Lake was overwhelmed after fans showed love and support to the former talk show host’s new look. Lake recently told fans she’d been battling depression and hair loss for most of her adult life and was flooded with support.

She posted a picture of her new look on her Instagram account along with a heartfelt message about her issues. Fans flooded the post with support and I’m sure it made Ricki’s day.

Have you ever used social media to talk about your issues? Do you know anyone suffering from depression?

See story here

Ricki Lake Overwhelmed By New Hairdo Support

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
TLC Answered Prayers
Ricki Lake Overwhelmed By New Hairdo Support
 2 hours ago
01.03.20
The ESPYs 2019 Arrivals
Steve Harvey Posts Tweet About ‘Going off’ Amid…
 2 hours ago
01.03.20
DaBaby Arrested? Video Shows Rapper Being Detained
 17 hours ago
01.03.20
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 19 hours ago
01.03.20
20 items
#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects…
 20 hours ago
01.03.20
Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix…
 20 hours ago
01.03.20
Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies…
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai, Roger Troutman’s Granddaughter, Dead at…
 22 hours ago
01.03.20
Nagina Lane Celebrated Her 80-Pound Weight Loss With…
 22 hours ago
01.03.20
Beautiful, Blessed, Black: All The Times Ari Lennox…
 23 hours ago
01.03.20
Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Array
Lil Kim Announces Cardi B As The Queen…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Chris Brown Performs in Joburg
Chris Brown Is Taking Extra Steps To Make…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close