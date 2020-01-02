CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers ce

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Only two days into 2020 and there’s already a new viral moment taking over social media, and we have Kobe Bryant to thank for that.

A video of the NBA GOAT sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game with daughter Gianna has made its rounds on the Internet — and of course Black Twitter has put their hilarious spin on it. In the clip, Kobe appears to be explaining the game to Gianna. However, since we can’t hear exactly what Mamba is saying, it leaves room for folks to make up their own scenarios — which they did.

One Twitter user wrote: “Me explaining to my boss that my “request” for time off is just me telling them I won’t be in that day, whether they approve it or not.”

@NaturallyDej joked: “Me explaining to my family that working from home doesn’t mean I’m free”

But @Amparadoxx took it to the next level with his hilariously shady tweet. “Me explaining to somebody how the “With You” in “I don’t want a relationship right now” is silent.”

The intensity on Kobe’s face mixed with the confirmation on Gianna’s face makes for an adorable and epic viral moment.  With a hands on dad like this, no wonder Gigi’s game on the court is so fierce and precise. Hit the flip for more hilarious tweets.

Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
TLC Answered Prayers
Ricki Lake Overwhelmed By New Hairdo Support
 2 hours ago
01.03.20
The ESPYs 2019 Arrivals
Steve Harvey Posts Tweet About ‘Going off’ Amid…
 2 hours ago
01.03.20
DaBaby Arrested? Video Shows Rapper Being Detained
 17 hours ago
01.03.20
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 19 hours ago
01.03.20
20 items
#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects…
 20 hours ago
01.03.20
Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix…
 20 hours ago
01.03.20
Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies…
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai, Roger Troutman’s Granddaughter, Dead at…
 22 hours ago
01.03.20
Nagina Lane Celebrated Her 80-Pound Weight Loss With…
 22 hours ago
01.03.20
Beautiful, Blessed, Black: All The Times Ari Lennox…
 23 hours ago
01.03.20
Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Array
Lil Kim Announces Cardi B As The Queen…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Chris Brown Performs in Joburg
Chris Brown Is Taking Extra Steps To Make…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close