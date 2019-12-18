How Long Should You Take Off To Feel Productive Again?

You may have some vacation days coming up for the holidays but will that time off refresh you enough to be more productive at work? A new study says 11 to 15-day vacations are the best for putting people in the best place physically and emotionally to get back on the job.

International travel helps rejuvenation even more. The problem is that few people in the U.S. can take that much time off at once. Most workplaces won’t allow or encourage 2 weeks off. Micro-cations have become the norm. Those are shorter vacations spread out over the year.

What is the most time you have been able to take off from work?

