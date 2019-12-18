CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How Long Should You Take Off To Feel Productive Again?

Celebreting life.

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

You may have some vacation days coming up for the holidays but will that time off refresh you enough to be more productive at work? A new study says 11 to 15-day vacations are the best for putting people in the best place physically and emotionally to get back on the job.

International travel helps rejuvenation even more. The problem is that few people in the U.S. can take that much time off at once. Most workplaces won’t allow or encourage 2 weeks off. Micro-cations have become the norm. Those are shorter vacations spread out over the year.

What is the most time you have been able to take off from work?

See story here

Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation
11 photos
How Long Should You Take Off To Feel Productive Again?

Videos
Latest
Celebreting life.
How Long Should You Take Off To Feel…
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attends The 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen Twitter Rants About Husband John Legend
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Marsai Martin Is Looking Grown Up In This…
 4 hours ago
12.18.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 16 hours ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Smith Shares Emotional…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck.…
 19 hours ago
12.18.19
12 items
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And…
 21 hours ago
12.18.19
Angela Bassett Shares Her Winter Must Have
 21 hours ago
12.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close