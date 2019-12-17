CLOSE
NFL Vet Ryan Russell: Coming Out Was Necessary for Survival

When NFL veteran Ryan Russell came out as bisexual in an ESPN essay last August many thought he was brave but Russell himself doesn’t consider it an act of bravery, telling Gay Times that by “coming out I was focused on my own survival.”

The former Cowboy and Buccaneer, who is now a free agent, said “I was on the brink of being finalized for a team”, when he decided to come out, saying “it felt suffocating, regressive and harmful” to stay closeted in the NFL.

Russell is being honored with Gay Times’ Sporting Hero award for his work to bring acceptance of the gay community to professional sports.

Do you think it is still difficult for a player to come out of the closet while in the NFL?

