CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Could Lose Four Million U.S. Subscribers in 2020

Netflix's 'Master Of None' For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

New streaming services are putting a strain on Netflix that could cost the company four million U.S. subscribers in 2020. The streaming company was labeled “underperforming” from Wall Street analyst Laura Martin.

Martin predicts that Netflix will need to add a lower-priced tier in order to compete with Disney+ and AppleTV+.

The United States accounts for a third of Netflix’s global subscribers, with 60.62 million paid subscribers as of September 30th.

Martin believes advertising, higher subscription prices and the loss of favorite sitcoms, Friends and The Office, could decrease the value of the platform.

Who do you think has the best streaming platform?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
8th Annual Concert For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital
Alicia Keys Recaps All the Biggest Moments Of…
 5 hours ago
12.10.19
Netflix's 'Master Of None' For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals
Netflix Could Lose Four Million U.S. Subscribers in…
 5 hours ago
12.10.19
Joyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas Criticizes Drug Culture In Wake Of…
 5 hours ago
12.10.19
That’s How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The…
 20 hours ago
12.10.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…
 20 hours ago
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…
 21 hours ago
12.10.19
10 items
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Girl Who…
 22 hours ago
12.10.19
Syleena Johnson Shows Off Stunning 50 Pound Weight…
 23 hours ago
12.10.19
Yacht Life! Serena William’s Butt-Length Ombre Ponytail Is…
 24 hours ago
12.10.19
7 items
Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Baby Phat Is Back Y’all!!! Aoki And Ming…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Cardi B Is Starting Her Decade Off Right…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close