Baby Phat Is Back Y’all!!! Aoki And Ming Lee Simmons Slay In New Ads

Kimora Lee Simmons is coming back for her fashion mogul crown! The former supermodel surprised us by relaunching her iconic Baby Phat line last Friday.

According to Page Six, the line consists of 90s nostalgic fashion such as” tracksuits, with a cropped jacket retailing for $150 and matching jogger styles for $120. There’s also a reflective wind breaker ($190), windbreaker shorts ($90) and tank tops with the bedazzled logo ($75) in the first drop.”

Even better? The ads feature Simmons daughters Aoki And Ming Lee Simmons, who are absolutely killing it!

Ming, 19, looks hawt in this baby blue mini dress and fur wrap. In a company press release, Ming stressed that she is happy to be back representing her mother’s iconic streetwear brand.

“Aoki and I grew up walking the runway at the close of our mom’s New York Fashion Week shows,” she said.

“We’ve spent so much of our lives with this brand – it’s so cool to bring a fresh approach and to be able to create something for how women and girls dress today. Athleisure got too basic – style got diluted – this is about refreshing the streetwear our mom invented.”

Aoki, 17, a freshman at Harvard, is shutting it down in sheer black bodysuit, pink fur and silver over-the-knee boots.

“From the first day we announced that there was a Baby Phat relaunch in the works [in March], we have had women clamoring for new tracksuits via comments and DMs on Instagram – or begging us to restock our capsule collab,” Aoki shared in a statement.

“There’s so much passion – we take all the feedback to heart. We get to interact with Baby Phat fans in a way the brand never got to do before.”

As Page Six noted, after “splitting with the company, in 2010, Kimora, 44, bought back her company, telling PEOPLE in March that that new line was coming soon and her daughters would be helping her this time around.

“Here we are again, 20 years later in 2019, and now [my daughters] are with me taking the reigns,” adding, “This is a woman-owned company, run by me and my daughters. I’ve been in fashion for 30 years. But now it’s about passing the torch from one to the next.”

We are here for it! And from the looks of it, given that over the summer they sold out of their Forever 21 line in 24 hours, we’re sure this new line is about to be fire!

Congrats ladies!

RELATED NEWS:

Baby Phat’s Influence In The 90s And Early 2000s Brought Streetwear To The Mainstream

She Get It From Her Mama: Ming Lee Simmons Shoots For CR Fashion Book And Looks Just Like Kimora

#BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On Her Own Merit

Baby Phat Is Back Y’all!!! Aoki And Ming Lee Simmons Slay In New Ads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com