Why You Need Carrot Oil In Your Hair Care Routine

We can probably imagine that you’ve heard of multiple haircare ingredients to promote a healthy mane. Everything from castor oil, coconut oil, and moringa oil, is said to give your tresses the tender love and care that it needs. And if you’re in the mood for expanding your hair care arsenal, carrot oil may be worth adding to your shopping list.

Carrot oil has been making waves in the hair care world for quite some time. Known for providing your tresses with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients, carrot oil serves as a great addition to your hair care regimen. Whether pre-poos or leave-in treatment are your jam, carrot oil comes in major clutch to give your tresses nutrients and hydration to improve the overall health of your hair.

According to Stylecraze, carrots are made with vitamin A, B, C and E as well as phosphorous and magnesium. In turn, this vegetable helps to stimulate sebum production for a conditioned scalp, prevents hair loss, and improve blood circulation to promote hair growth.

Of course, in order to reap all of the benefits of this wonder vegetable, it’s best to utilize natural and cold pressed oils. Further, this oil can be used in your mane as an daily treatment, hot oil treatment and mixed in with your current hair care products for extra moisture.

Personally, I like to create a daily oil mixture that consists of carrot oil, castor oil, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, moringa oil and a few drops of rosemary oil. Working to provide my natural hair with instant moisture under my wigs, this concoction helps to keep my mane in proper shape.

The truth is, carrot oil is one of many natural oils that can provide your hair with multiple benefits. However, like all hair care products what works for one may not work for all. Experiment with this oil for a few weeks and see how your strands react to it. Who knows, it may get your closer to your hair care goals.

What say you? Have you used carrot oil in your hair care regimen before? Let’s educate each other in the comment section below!

Natural hair is undoubtedly beautiful and can be constructed into so many shapes and silhouettes. It's also beautiful just to enjoy kinky curly hair or all the various braided styles Black women can create with their coif. We've been seeing more natural hairstyles on the red carpet. We rounded up some of our favorite celeb moments with these Black beauties rocking curls, braids, and locs on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite? Do you have a style you like to see? Sound off in the comment section!

