No Escape: 10 Terrible Songs From The 2010s That Got Played To Death

The pains of the decade.

The 2010s witnessed its fair share of terrible songs that somehow managed to remain in the public light. From EDM catastrophes to booty songs that just wouldn’t go away, the decade definitely had some low moments.

Thanks to the Internet, a lot of music could be avoided from the radio. But even the most intrusive songs were popping up in social media feeds and getting millions of views for some bizarre reason. Check out the first song of dismay below, then hit the flip for more triggering tracks that might’ve left your ears in shambles.

“OMG” by Usher feat. will.i.am (2010)

 

It’s only right that we start the decade off with Usher‘s lowest moment — the EDM era. While some songs were tolerable during this time, they were a far cry from the R&B crunk king we knew and loved from the 2000s…and “OMG” was the worst of them. The song starts off promising with the simple melody “Baby let me love you down, there’s so many ways to love you.” But then the lyrics go from decent to terrible with lines like “Honey got a booty like pow, pow, pow/ Honey got some boobies like wow, oh wow.”

Um…SIR.

