CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That Made You Say ‘I Felt That’

As Told By GIFs.

Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Just three years ago, everybody and their mama had something negative to say about Meek Mill. He was dating Nicki Minaj (who was America’s Hip Hop Sweetheart at the time) and sparked an infamous beef with Drake, who also happened to be a beloved jewel to the masses — which made folks want to cancel the Philly bul altogether.

But after being arrested last year and spending 8 months away in prison, people’s hearts grew fonder for Meek and what he brings to the game. With folks like Jay-Z supporting him, it was easy for former haters to jump on the “free Meek” bandwagon.

Now the Dreamchasers CEO is free, with a whole new lease on life — and his 2018 album Championships is a direct reflection of that. Without being too preachy, Meek still manages to spit some truths about the state of his city, the country and surviving as a Black man in this world in general.   There are few songs here and there when he talks about his money, h**s and watches — but not in his usual braggadocios way. This is Meek Mill all grown up.

Hit the flip to check out all the lines on Championships that will have you saying “I felt that.”

Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That Made You Say ‘I Felt That’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 16 hours ago
12.01.19
Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That Made…
 17 hours ago
12.01.19
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 18 hours ago
12.01.19
Yara Shahidi Encourages Us All To Embrace Our…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
After Making Nordstrom 1 Million Dollars In A…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Y’all, The Obama Girls Are All Grown Up…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating JLo’s Iconic…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Jackie Aina’s YouTube Video With Naomi Campbell Is…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
15 items
Report: AGT Told Gabrielle Union Changing Her Hairstyles…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
10 items
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close