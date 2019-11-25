CLOSE
Kennesaw State Star Basketball Player, Four Others Charged With Murder

A star player on Kennesaw State’s women’s basketball team has been arrested and charged with murder.

Kamiyah Street, the team’s started point guard was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting that took place earlier this summer.

The boy of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne was discovered in the parking deck of the Heritage Station apartments on McDaniel Street on July 16.

Street is charged with eight counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three additional suspects, Tabias Wells, Cortez Banks, and Johnerton Gilstrap have also been arrested and charged with murder. A fourth suspect, Dontacus Brantley is still on the run.

The Kennesaw State athletic department released a statement following news of Street’s arrest:

“We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges. The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”

Street, an Atlanta native, was averaging 21 points per game this season.

