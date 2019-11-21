CLOSE
Young Entrepreneur Shot And Killed In New Orleans

Devin Espadron, a 22-year-old entrepreneur who started a beverage company while still a teen was shot and killed Tuesday night near Audubon Park in New Orleans, WWLTV Reports.

NOPD said Espadron was found on the sidewalk and had been shot several times.

“He started his beverage company at age 16, Element Beverage Company. He was taken away by his family and friends by a senseless murder last night,” Keishia Deverney, Espadron’s mother told the station. “I’m just at a loss. My child, he was a good kid, he was loved by so many people and he’s going to be missed. I just want to have justice.”

Espadron and friend Danion Green founded Element Beverage Company in 2015, before they even graduated High School.

The beverage was a combination of Espadron’s grandmother’s lemonade recipe and a red pineapple drink that was a favorite in the Green household.

The Element Beverage Company web site said that Devin started selling fresh juice to a restaurant in the French Quarter and later it began being bottled in Louisiana and carried in a handful of stores. The pair caught the eye of Gambit Weekly, which annually features a look at more than three dozen young movers and shakers in its ’40 under 40’ spread.

“This is senseless,” said his mother. “All the senseless murders in New Orleans. It has to stop.”

