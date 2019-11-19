CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Chicago 18-Month-Old Missing

(Chicago PD)

Chicago police are searching for 18-month-old Kaydense Brooks who was reportedly last seen with her grandfather.

According to CBS2,  the 18-month-old was last seen in the Kenwood neighborhood at 4700 S. Greenwood Ave.

Police believe it is possible she was on public transportation with her grandfather.

Brooks was last seen wearing a purple snow suit, brown Ugg boots and riding in a pink stroller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU at 312-747-8380.

Celebrities From Chicago

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities From Chicago

Continue reading Celebrities From Chicago

Celebrities From Chicago

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chicago 18-Month-Old Missing  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
6 items
LHHHS6: Zellswag’s Bedazzled Clothing Line Yields Mixed Results
 19 hours ago
11.19.19
Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
14 items
All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
14 items
#BlackTwitter Is Losing It Over Draya’s Sexy Savage…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Deelishis May Not Have Gotten A Nose Job,…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
She Get It From Her Mama: Ming Lee…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
12 items
RHOAS12: It’s Clear That Marc Doesn’t Really Like…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
10 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Our Favorite Celebs, Models, And…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
FAB FINDS: Vamp Out Like Beyoncé And Score…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
20 items
Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
36 items2019 Forbes Under 30 Summit
2019’s Top R&B Songs To Add To Your…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
15 items
Mila Slay!: 15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close