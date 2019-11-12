CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Eric B. in Jail Over Warrant From 17 Years Ago

PK's Throwback 105.5 Birthday Bash & Godfathers Of Hip Hop concert

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Eric B., the DJ known for his music alongside legendary rapper Rakim during hip-hop golden age,  is currently behind bars in New Jersey over a 17-year-old warrant.

His attorney telling NJ Advance Media Tuesday, Eric Barrier pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and resisting arrest/eluding on Jan. 28, 2002 for an incident that occurred in New Jersey  about a year earlier. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for sentencing on March 8, 2002, according to court documents.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The 56-year-old was made aware of the warrant when he was questioned by state police in Vermont last month. He said he received no notice from the court about his failure to appear all those years ago.

Barrier’s attorney is now hoping to get him out of jail for now until his next court appearance. He argued for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Barrier has graduated from on-stage to on-screen, appearing as a series regular on CBS’ “Blue Bloods” as Detective Mike Gee, a friend of Donnie Wahlberg’s character Danny Reagan. In the role, he’s an ex-cop who comes out of retirement to help Reagan.

Source: NJ Advance Media

Eric B. in Jail Over Warrant From 17 Years Ago  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
8 items
Twitter Slams Joel Osteen For Opening Church Doors…
 14 hours ago
11.13.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 14 hours ago
11.13.19
18 items
Black Hollywood Shined At The 2019 Glamour Women…
 15 hours ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Fashion Fair Lives On As Black Opal Owners…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Eric B. in Jail Over Warrant From 17…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Court Documents Reveal How Alexis Crawford Was Murdered
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot To Feature…
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 18 hours ago
11.13.19
RHOAS12: Eva Tried It When She Shaded Porsha’s…
 19 hours ago
11.13.19
16 items
‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Is A…
 20 hours ago
11.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close