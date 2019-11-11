CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart Makes First Public Appearance Since Awful Car Accident

 

Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Inside

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

Kevin Hart returned to the public spotlight at Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards. Hart has been rehabbing since a serious car crash that caused Hart to have back surgery.

Accepting the award for Comedy Movie Star of 2019, the audience gave Hart a standing ovation. Hart said, “First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter: family. I want to thank my wife, my kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

What was your longest time in physical therapy?

See story here

9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
0 photos

 

Kevin Hart Makes First Public Appearance Since Awful Car Accident

Videos
Latest
Nelly Sydney Photo Shoot
Nelly Gets Pulled Off Stage By Fan
 31 mins ago
11.11.19
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Inside
Kevin Hart Makes First Public Appearance Since Awful…
 36 mins ago
11.11.19
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van…
 4 hours ago
11.11.19
Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford…
 19 hours ago
11.11.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 23 hours ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Watch: Black Trump Supporter Destroyed By NAACP Atlanta…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Let’s Fight About Some Of Y’all’s Favorite Thanksgiving…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
8 photos
Ladies Love Cool Frenchie: French Montana’s A-List Dating…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 3 days ago
11.09.19
Missing Clark Atlanta Student Found Dead, Roommate Suspected…
 3 days ago
11.09.19
Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In…
 3 days ago
11.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close