Kevin Hart Makes First Public Appearance Since Awful Car Accident

Kevin Hart returned to the public spotlight at Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards. Hart has been rehabbing since a serious car crash that caused Hart to have back surgery.

Accepting the award for Comedy Movie Star of 2019, the audience gave Hart a standing ovation. Hart said, “First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter: family. I want to thank my wife, my kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

