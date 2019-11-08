After the Baby Shower, people end up with a bunch of stuff they have to giveaway with the tags still attached. So really these must-haves aren’t the best of 2019 but more like the best of all time!

Diapers: Every parent has a preferred brand, but you can’t go wrong with just searching for diapers. No one will be mad about these and don’t get newborn unless that beautiful child is born prematurely. Even then, the child will grow so fast, the newborn size will fit the child like a thong.

Onesies: Shortsleeve or long sleeve, it doesn’t matter. Onesies are gold to new parents.

Blanket: Not every parent knows how to properly swaddle their child, but now they have blankets that make that so much easier.

Laundry Detergent: Babies have sensitive skin and they can’t take what we use. Sometimes parents are better off washing their clothes with the same detergent.

Cloth Diapers/Burp Cloths: Call them what you will, they will always come in handy.

Best Baby Must Haves Of 2019 was originally published on foxync.com

