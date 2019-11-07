CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Swae Lee Talks Loving His Pet Monkeys, Favorite Features, Remaining True To Himself & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Swae Lee

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Swae Lee can recall the days he had to be fresh in Wal-Mart clothes and more. With his star rising every day now, Swae kicks it with Keisha Nicole inside the Houston BMW Studios and discusses some of his favorite features, his “Won’t Be Late” record with Drake, the petition he has going in order to keep his pet monkeys despite DHS trying to take them away from him, his desire to reclaim his spider monkey, how he’s remained humble throughout everything and more!

RELATED: Swae Lee’s Spider Monkey Seized In Home Raided For Exotic Pets: Report

RELATED: Watch Post Malone &amp; Swae Lee Vibe Out In “Sunflower” Music Video

Swae Lee Talks Loving His Pet Monkeys, Favorite Features, Remaining True To Himself & More! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown’s Yard Sale Almost Got Shut Down…
 4 hours ago
11.07.19
History's ROOTS - Atlanta Influencer Advance Screening
Celebrities, Fans, Daughter React To T.I.’s Gynecology Claims
 4 hours ago
11.07.19
Tokyo Toni Talks “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP,”…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
12 items
12 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look…
 15 hours ago
11.07.19
Swae Lee Talks Loving His Pet Monkeys, Favorite…
 20 hours ago
11.07.19
T.I.’s History Of B.S. Comments Proves His ‘Wokeness’…
 22 hours ago
11.07.19
Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So…
 23 hours ago
11.07.19
Whitney Houston
Whitney’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence On Love…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Ja Rule protests the NYC Housing Association
Ja Rule Blasts Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. He Gets…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Everything To Know About…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson Reveals Why She’s Raising Her Son…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
10 items
See All The Celebs Who Have Worn The…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
TRIED IT: This Shea Moisture Rehydration Treatment Masque…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
25 items
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close