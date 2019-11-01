Daphne Maxwell Reid is a part of television history. Best known for her role as Vivian “Aunt Viv” Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Reid was a part of one of the most energetic and lucrative ensembles in American entertainment.

An actress on both stage and screen her career remains steadfast. Reid can be currently seen in the highly anticipated film, Harriet. The epic biopic tells the story of abolitionist and Underground Railroad chieftain, Harriet Tubman.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Reid dropped by Praise 104.7 to catch up with her friend Sheilah Belle, “The Belle” and to tell her about her new role.

Shot in Virginia, where Reid is a current resident, she describes the film as, “the most gorgeously cinematic thing I have ever seen. It was just beautiful.”

Harriet Tubman is in theaters today (Nov 1).

Text “Praise” To 71007 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Daphne Maxwell Reid Reflects On Her Role In ‘Harriet’ & Shooting In Virginia was originally published on praiserichmond.com