CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From ‘Meh’ To ‘Scary AF’

Chucky

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Getty

Happy Halloween! What better way to celebrate the day of the dead than with classic horror flicks.

Some horror films are so iconic that folks are still dressing up as their favorite killer for Halloween.

Earlier this year, the highly anticipated new “Child’s Play” film was released, and thriller fanatics couldn’t be more hype.

Chucky is back to frighten a whole new generation of kids, which made us think about all the horror movie villains that had us millennials SHOOK when we were youngins. Some of them weren’t as scary as others, and some are more scary now that we’re adults.  Hit the flip to see horror movie killers ranked from not the scariest to scary AF.

Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From ‘Meh’ To ‘Scary AF’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 16 hours ago
11.01.19
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action…
 17 hours ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 18 hours ago
11.01.19
Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’…
 22 hours ago
11.01.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: The Sea Glass Nails Trend…
 23 hours ago
10.31.19
Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From…
 24 hours ago
11.01.19
Is The Harriet Movie Worth The Watch?
 24 hours ago
11.01.19
Marvin Gaye Performs In Rotterdam
Motown Releases Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Grammy-Nominated Recording Artist Drake Hosts Memorial Day Pool Party At Rehab
Drake Dresses Up As His Dad For Halloween
 1 day ago
10.31.19
2 items
Megan Thee Stallion, Foine A** Dave East Serve…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Letitia Wright! Here Are 10 Times…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Willow Smith! We’re Taking A Look…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected…
 2 days ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close