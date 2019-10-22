CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s Worst Performing Flicks At The Box Office

You win some, you lose some.

VIP Pre-Fight Party For Mayweather v Maidana 2

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

You can’t be as big as Will Smith without taking a few L’s throughout your career.

While The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has had major critical and box office success throughout his career, the 51-year-old has also had some bombs.

A recent fail is his action thriller Gemini Man.

 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ang Lee-directed movie faces a loss of $75 million or more after opening to $20.5 million domestically from October 11-13 and finishing Sunday with a worldwide gross of $118.7 million. The movie was made on a budget of around $140 million after tax rebates and incentives. It also took an additional $100 million-plus to market.

The movie follows Smith as an elite assassin who must face off against his younger self. Leading up to the release, anticipation was building, particularly because Lee made use of groundbreaking de-aging and high frame rate technology. However, when negative reviews started pouring in by late September, the movie’s momentum died down.

This isn’t the first time a Will Smith movie has bombed at the box office, and it’s not always because of negative reviews. His other 2019 release, Aladdin, received mixed reviews and ended up being his highest grossing worldwide movie ever.

Many of his other bombs could be because of bad marketing, bad storytelling or a variation of the two. Hit the flip to find out what five other Will Smith movies did worse than Gemini Man at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s Worst Performing Flicks At The Box Office  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 4 hours ago
10.23.19
Wesley Snipes Talks About Actors Playing His Characters…
 6 hours ago
10.23.19
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
 21 hours ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 23 hours ago
10.23.19
Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
16 items
Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
20 items
InStyle Awards 2019 Brought Braided Beauties And Bold…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Gabrielle Union Was Spotted Wearing A Sheet Mask…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Suge Knight Says Nick Cannon Is Writing A…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
TMZ Video Slot Machine Launch
TMZ’s Van Lathan Fired After Newsroom Confrontation
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
HELLO WORLD: This Black Woman Is Building A…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jordyn Woods Debuts A New…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close