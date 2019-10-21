CLOSE
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jordyn Woods Debuts A New Braided Hairstyle [POLL]

Jordyn Woods‘ glow up just continues. The 22-year-old is the October cover model of Cosmopolitan, promoting Easi Locks Hair (a collaboration), and more. Given that the LA born glam girl is all about hair, we love how she constantly switches it up! She debuted a new braided style on the ‘Gram and we are feeling it here at Hello Beautiful!

hits different when the glow comes from within 💫

The beauty has an athleisure line and as someone who works out frequently as well, it can be difficult to get a hairstyle where one can maintain their tresses and their waist line simultaneously. Cornrow straight backs have always been an easy, go to hairstyle for Black girls and we loved how it’s styled. Plus these edges are laiddddd.

She wrote as the caption, “hits different when the glow comes from within.” We feel you, Jordy! This year has undoubtedly been a hard one for the mini mogul in the making; however, the way she has overcome and rised above the Kardashian drama is commendable. She admitted to having multiple offers after the scandal and sis has been working ever since.

Her hairline collaboration with Easi Locks debuted on the cover of Cosmopolitan as well, so it has a lot of eyes on her product (smart move!). Given she is promoting this brand, I’m sure we’ll see more hairstyles from Woods over the next few months.

We want to know beauties, are you feeling her new braided hairstyle? Tell us in the comment section and take this poll below. We want to hear from you!

[caption id="attachment_3052679" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty[/caption] Kim Kardashian may think Kylie Jenner funded and supported Jordyn Wood's life and family, but Jordyn is booked, blessed and busy with her BooHoo collection. BoohooxJordyn just launched featuring dozens of pieces including, trousers, ruched dresses, asymmetrical cuts and off-the-shoulder looks that can supply you're entire summer wardrobe. The collections is a combination of purples, pinks, greens, blues, oranges, yellows and whites. Pretty much every color that looks gorgeous on melanin. Keep scrolling for more looks from the line. https://www.instagram.com/p/BzLaKN9lHzS/

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jordyn Woods Debuts A New Braided Hairstyle [POLL]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

