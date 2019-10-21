CLOSE
Suge Knight Signs Life Rights Over To Ray J

Suge Knight Signs Life Rights Over To Ray J

Source: David Becker / Getty

Suge Knight has signed over his life rights to Ray J. Yes, Brandy’s brother is in charge of getting a good deal for the story of Suge Knight and his Death Row label.

Knight and Ray have been friends for some time and Suge trusts Ray J to find good books, television or movie deals in his interest.

Suge, who will serve about 10 years on a 28-year plea deal, which he struck last year, hopes that he’ll come to a small fortune.

Ray J has proven to be a good businessman, he recently inked a $1 million deal where he would encourage people to invest in cannabis, not to mention his hustles with headphones and scooters.

Do you think Ray J will successfully tell the story of Suge Knight and Death Row Records?

See story here

8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil Genius He Is Deep Down Inside
8 photos
