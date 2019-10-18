Skai Jackson Is Obsessed With This $18.00 Lip Gloss

There are a few young Black Hollywood A-listers that continue to kill the beauty game, but no one has the swag of Skai Jackson . The actress has been consistently serving look after look in the beauty and fashion department. From red carpets to photo shoots and everything in betwen, Skai is definitely on one.

Known to serve a look with little to no effort, we’ve always wondered what products she keeps in her beauty arsenal. And now we’re getting a little taste of the star’s go-to essentials.

On a recent episode of “Spill It,” Refinery29 ‘s Youtube series, the 17-year-old star revealed the contents of her Chanel backpack. While she had the everyday essentials such as a cell phone and charger, her lip gloss is what caught our attention. Her mini everyday makeup kit included a few must-have products including the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss ($18.00, Sephora.com ).

I mean, we can’t blame her! From the rich shea butter to its explosive shine, this gloss makes for the perfect finishing touch for any beauty look. And Skai agrees. “It’s one of my favorites,” she shares. “It goes with any look, if I have a full face of makeup, if I have an event, if I’m just chilling with my friends, and it smells really good. So I would suggest anyone to buy it. It’s my go-to.”

While some people typically stick to one lippie for a look, the starlet knows all about the beauty of cocktailing. She also has a tube Black Radiance Pure Tone Lip Gloss ($3.29, Blackradiance.com ) which Jackson cocktails with her Fenty essential.

She also reveals that she “doesn’t like to keep makeup on after filming.” So it makes sense that a pack of Burt’s Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes are an addition to her everyday essentials. “I just love these,” she shares. “They make my skin feel really soft and nice.”

What say you? Are you too obsessed with Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss? What are the beauty essentials you carry on an everyday basis? Sound off in the comments below!

