CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

DaBaby Pulled Up At Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming And It Was A Movie! [Exclusive Video]

CAU Homecoming

Source: Isis Nishae / Radio One Digital

Anytime DaBaby hits a stage, it’s like a movie, and Clark Atlanta University Homecoming was no different! DaBaby put on a show for the students that was epic and unforgettable. Check out some of the photos and videos below and DaBaby and his body guard wade through a see of screaming students with their cell phones in hand to light up his path. Dababy is always welcome in Atlanta if he’s putting on amazing shows like this! Students at Clark Atlanta University were definitely blessed that night. Footage after the jump!!

____

____

____

 

Check out some photos below..

CAU Homecoming

DaBaby Takes Over Clark Atlanta University Homecoming [Exclusive Photos]

8 photos Launch gallery

DaBaby Takes Over Clark Atlanta University Homecoming [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading DaBaby Takes Over Clark Atlanta University Homecoming [Exclusive Photos]

DaBaby Takes Over Clark Atlanta University Homecoming [Exclusive Photos]

DaBaby Pulled Up At Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming And It Was A Movie! [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Videos
Latest
HELLO WORLD: Enhance Your Girls Trip To Bermuda…
 7 hours ago
10.17.19
20 items
20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were…
 8 hours ago
10.17.19
DNA Experts Say Death Row Inmate Convicted Of…
 8 hours ago
10.17.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…
 9 hours ago
10.17.19
Behind The Scenes: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story Is…
 10 hours ago
10.17.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 10 hours ago
10.17.19
20 items
Live, Work, Pose! 20 Times Indya Moore Gave…
 11 hours ago
10.17.19
KTUphoria
Someone Is Posing As Shaggy To Scam Fans
 12 hours ago
10.17.19
EXCLUSIVE: LaLa Anthony On Migraines, Motherhood And Never…
 12 hours ago
10.17.19
DaBaby Pulled Up At Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming…
 13 hours ago
10.17.19
MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service In Jamaica
 13 hours ago
10.17.19
25 items
Here Are 25 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will…
 15 hours ago
10.17.19
Zoë Kravitz Gets Candid About Her Beauty Evolution…
 15 hours ago
10.17.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…
 16 hours ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close