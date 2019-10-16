Voices: Arin Ray “Learning From Babyface”

| 10.16.19
Singer Arin Ray is enjoying some success with the release of this single “Change” with Kehlani. The Cincinnati-Born singer is on the rise and it’s only the beginning.

Now, with his debut album on the way, Arin sits down with Voices to break down what’s next for him. He also breaks down how legendary singer/songwriter

