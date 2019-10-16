The Botham Jean Foundation Donates Money To Atatiana Jefferson’s Family

The family of Botham Jean, the young man who was shot by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his home on September 6, 2018, will donate money to the family of Atatiana Jefferson.

A letter was sent to the Jefferson family that sympathized with their loss, “Losing a family member is hard in any circumstance,” Allisa Findley, Jean’s sister, and the foundation’s president wrote in a letter to Jefferson’s family, according to CNN. “Having a loved one taken in this horrific manner is one far more traumatic and a pain no family should have to bear. Unfortunately, too many families have had to suffer at the hands of those paid to serve and protect us.”

The amount donated to the Jefferson family hasn’t been revealed, Atatiana was playing video games in her Ft. Worth home when a police officer shot and killed her. The officer was called to Jefferson’s residence for a welfare check.

Do you think it’s a lack of training or are police just too scared to serve and protect communities?

