Cassie has loaded up her Instagram with pictures from her recent wedding with Alex Fine. From hair and makeup to candid shots of the newlyweds, Cassie takes us behind the scenes of her surprise ceremony.

Cassie and Fine started dating last year. About 14 close family members and friends attended the September ceremony in Malibu, California.

Would you rather have a small, intimate wedding or a big over-the-top event?

See story here