Nigerian Artist Phyno Talks Afro Beats, His Many Occupations & His Relationship With Wale [Exclusive Interview]

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.09.19
Dismiss

Phyno is a top Nigerian artist, rapper, producer and songwriter. He was raised in Enugu State but is a native of Anambra State, a prominent area in Nigeria. His name derived from phenomenal. He is known for talking in his native language Igbo which differs from a lot of Nigerian artists. Although he primarily raps in Igbo, he combines a bit of Nigerian Pidgin and English in his music.

Phyno believes that the elements of music make it borderless. He wanted to be a pilot but his parents pushed him to be a doctor. He plays the piano and the drums. He moved to Lagos in 2010. He studied Public Administration at the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu and started profiting from music during his second year at IMT. He also has an acting niche. He was in the movie Lion Heart that came out on Netflix 2018. He’s been nominated for 28 awards and 5 wons; 3 The Headie Awards, City People Entertainment Awards gave him one award.

As a producer, he has worked with artists like Flavour, Timaya, J. Martins, Bracket, Wale and more. One of his biggest hits is “Fada Fada” and he has a hit single with Wale titled “N.W.A.” Today is his birthday and he just turned 32 years young.

Nigerian Artist Phyno Talks Afro Beats, His Many Occupations & His Relationship With Wale [Exclusive Interview]  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Celebrity Google Assistant Voice
Issa Rae Is The Next Celebrity Voice Coming…
 4 hours ago
10.10.19
BET Awards 2017 Arrivals
Queen Latifah To Host Women’s Achieve Summit
 4 hours ago
10.10.19
Nigerian Artist Phyno Talks Afro Beats, His Many…
 21 hours ago
10.10.19
Kanye’s Pastor Says He’s ‘So Excited To Study…
 21 hours ago
10.10.19
Sister Speaks Out After Brother Was Called N-Word…
 22 hours ago
10.10.19
T.I. Weighs In On Jay-Z & Jermaine Dupri…
 22 hours ago
10.10.19
Draya Michele Has A Collaboration With Superdown And…
 22 hours ago
10.10.19
Rihanna On Being Asked To Perform At The…
 23 hours ago
10.10.19
Scary: ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Parody Imagines Aunt…
 23 hours ago
10.10.19
Snippet of New Future Song Hits the Web:…
 23 hours ago
10.10.19
10 items
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked…
 24 hours ago
10.10.19
Lupita Nyong’o Is Right, Colorism Is The Daughter…
 24 hours ago
10.10.19
Rihanna Slays On Sixth Vogue Cover: ‘I’ve Never…
 1 day ago
10.10.19
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dolemite Is My Name'
Wesley Snipes Wants No Part Of “New Jack…
 1 day ago
10.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close