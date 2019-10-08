CLOSE
JT Of The City Girls Released From Federal Prison

You read that correctly! The infamous half of the popular female rap duo City Girls, JT, has been released from federal custody. Group member Yung Miami took to Instagram to announce the good news, and JT’s first song appropriately titled “First Day Out.”

 

JT was sentenced to serve two years in a Tallahassee federal prison on felony fraud charges. JT, whose real name is Jatavia Johnson,  was denied the appeal for release despite the days she earned for “good behavior.”

The group has gained major notoriety since they exploded on the scene in the summer of 2018, unfortunately, JT was incarcerated right as the group’s popularity began to bubble.

I’m sure no one is more excited to have JT home than her groupmate Yung Miami, who is expecting a child soon and has spent the past year touring and performing solo.

JT Of The City Girls Released From Federal Prison  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

