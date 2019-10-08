Are These The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs Of All Time?

There are so many lists with the best this and the top that. See what you think about this one. BBC Music polled over 100 critics in 15 countries to get their list of the best Hip-Hop songs ever.

At the top of the list is Notorious B.I.G’s Juicy. The rest of the top 5 include Public Enemy’s Fight The Power, Mobb Deep’s Shook Ones (Part II), The Message by Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five and Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

How does this list rank with yours? See the rest of the top songs in the story link.

