Lawsuit Claims Fortnite Is “As Addictive As Cocaine”

Some Canadian parents are claiming that Fortnite ruined their kids’ lives. The boys are 10 and 15-years-old. A new lawsuit from their lawyer is saying that the popular game is “as addictive as cocaine.”

The legal filing focuses on a study that said the game releases dopamine into the brain similar to what happens to a person when they use drugs. The papers were filed last Thursday. We’ll see if this lawsuit against Epic Games will take off.

What game or device did you become addicted to?

Photos
