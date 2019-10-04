Suspect Arrested Fours Years After Murder-For-Hire

CLOSE
Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

A suspect that had been on the run for four years following a murder of an auto sales owner is in police custody. Chaudhary Mahhood is a suspect in a 2015 murder-for-hire case in Chesterfield County and is finally behind bars. The owner of Three Amigos Auto Sales on Turner Road was found dead inside his business by his wife. Two suspects were arrested shortly after the death. Mahmood spent more than four years on the run until he was captured by the FBI at Dulles International Airport on Monday.

 

 

