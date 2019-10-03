Botham Jean’s Brother Forgives And Hugs Ex-Cop Who Killed His Brother

Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the killing of an unarmed man in his apartment, Botham Jean.

She mistakingly thought she was in her apartment and that there was an intruder in her home.

During an impact statement Botham’s 18 year old brother read an impact statement, I’m not going to say I hope you rot and die…I personally want the best for you. I don’t even want you to go to jail.

He then walked across the court room and hugged her. Could you forgive the person who killed your loved one?

See story here