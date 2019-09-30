Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He Stole Busta Rhymes Ideas For His Movies

Entertainment News
| 09.30.19
Dismiss

Eddie Murphy is ready to drop his latest film, Dolemite Is My Name based on the life of the legendary Rudy Ray Moore around the creation of the iconic Dolemite character. The cult classic is bad in fantastic ways. Missed karate kicks, boom mics in the shot, ropes, and wires from rigged sets all in the view of the eye of the camera. It’s fantastic. Dolemite Is My Name stars Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg and more. It’s directed by Craig Brewer who will also direct the Coming To America sequel which is being filmed now.

Eddie discovered the Dolemite movie at a young age after his brother Charlie Murphy told him he needed to go to the theater to see the raunchy film, “You gotta go see Dolemite, this shit is crazy.” Eddie goes on to explain how this theater works, “There was a movie theater in Rosevelt, Long Island where they just let you in. That’s the first place I’ve seen a grown person’s titties. It was Pam Grier in Coffey. I might have been 13 or 14. They didn’t even say are your parents here. They just say ‘One for Coffey?’ That’s where I saw Coffey and Dolemite.”

During this week’s episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine you can see Eddie Murphy share his thoughts on Jay Z, Master P and Shaggy using his comedy to create songs. The full interview can be seen above, and be sure to check out Dolemite is my name streaming on Netflix this fall.

Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He Stole Busta Rhymes Ideas For His Movies was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyonce And Adele Collab On New Track
 1 hour ago
10.01.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X: I Used To Pray Being…
 2 hours ago
10.01.19
PlayStation 4 Controller
Sony Cuts Price For PlayStation Now Streaming Games
 2 hours ago
10.01.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Let’s Talk About K. Michelle And…
 12 hours ago
10.01.19
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 14 hours ago
10.01.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Stacey Dash Arrested for Putting Dem…
 18 hours ago
10.01.19
15 items
Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig…
 19 hours ago
10.01.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He…
 20 hours ago
10.01.19
The 6th Grader That Claimed White Students Cut…
 20 hours ago
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…
 20 hours ago
10.01.19
Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Lewks Are An…
 21 hours ago
10.01.19
Thks Fr Th Mmrs: Forever 21 Files For…
 22 hours ago
10.01.19
Slay! Black Opal Beauty Is Finally Black-Owned!
 23 hours ago
10.01.19
10 items
10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close