Too Short Becomes Dad For First Time At Age 53

Too Short, known for being a “player” is said to be leaving his player days behind him. The 53-year-old rapper has become a first-time dad to a daughter, Yanni Shaw.

Too Short had been keeping the news under wraps, however, with little Yanni turning 9-month-old and a new reality show in the works, he could no longer keep his bundle of joy a secret.

Too Short’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, Sue Ivey, gave birth back in December and Too Short is joining Ray J and his manager, David Weintraub in a reality show that follows the dads as they raise their daughters.

Is it selfish to have a child later in life? Did you have your children after 40? Tell your story.

