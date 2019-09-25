CLOSE
Singer K Michelle Says ‘Men Bring Women Down’

K. Michelle

Source: Jeff Hahne / Contributor / Getty

K. Michelle says “men bring women down.” In a recent radio interview, K. Michelle says she now looks at men with “anger.”

“Women can be doctors, lawyers but they in the bed crying over what a man did to them…I’m looking at all these men cheating and bringing down these women.You giving em AIDS, you killing em, I look at men and I have an anger for them…” says K.

The singer believes there aren’t any men like her grandfather who raised eight children after the death of her grandmother.

K. Michelle advises women to stop dating the same type of man over and over again and “go where you’re celebrated and not tolerated.”

Do you agree with K. Michelle? Do you have a “type?” Are you happily married, if so, is your husband different from who you believe “your type” was?

