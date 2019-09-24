Bernie Sanders Proposes Wealth Tax Aimed At Billionaires

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has just unveiled his most aggressive plan at taxing the ultra-wealthy. Sanders wants to use that tax money to pay for his proposed programs including Medicare for all, according to CNN.

Under his plan, married couples worth more than $32 million would pay a 1% tax, 2% for couples with up to $250 million and up to 8% on those with wealth over $10 billion.

Individuals worth $16 million or more would be taxed accordingly, with individuals worth more than $5 billion receiving the 8% rate. Sanders proposal would tax would affect the 180,000 richest households in the United States and cut the wealth of billionaires in half within 15 years.

