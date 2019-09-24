CLOSE
Bernie Sanders Proposes Wealth Tax Aimed At Billionaires

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has just unveiled his most aggressive plan at taxing the ultra-wealthy.  Sanders wants to use that tax money to pay for his proposed programs including Medicare for all, according to CNN.

Under his plan, married couples worth more than $32 million would pay a 1% tax, 2% for couples with up to $250 million and up to 8% on those with wealth over $10 billion.

Individuals worth $16 million or more would be taxed accordingly, with individuals worth more than $5 billion receiving the 8% rate.  Sanders proposal would tax would affect the 180,000 richest households in the United States and cut the wealth of billionaires in half within 15 years.

Do you think Sanders’ proposal sounds like a good idea?  Should the wealthiest Americans pay more in taxes?

See story here

 

 

