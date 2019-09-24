CLOSE
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Feared For Son Jaden’s Health After He Turned Vegan

On the newest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith brings her family to the table to talk about personal issues, including the intervention her and Will staged after their son Jaden turned Vegan.

“So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients,” says Will who added that Jaden even “had dark circles under his eyes and there was even a little grayness to his skin,” Will explained. “We got really nervous. But you’re definitely looking better now.”

Jaden made it clear that he’s a vegetarian now, but at the time he was only eating one meal a day, which is something his mother, Jada could relate to saying that she’d rather not eat due to feeling “uncomfortable.”

The September 23rd episode of Red Table Talk featuring Will, Jada, Jaden, Willow, and Trey is now available on Facebook.

What do you struggle with when it comes to food? Have you had success being a vegan? Tell your story.

See story here

