Get Election Day-Ready With Community Clo & Rolling For Freedom

Vote

Source: Radio One / Radio One

I can’t stress it enough that your vote is your voice, your right and your power. A “no” vote from you is a “yes” vote for the candidate you don’t want to hold public office. Don’t allow candidates running for city, state, or federal office make decisions over your life without your involvement in the process. No vetting you don’t know what you’re getting! Candidates need to work for your vote. And with that being said, it is time to register to vote, check on your voter status, poll location and candidates on the ballot.

Join my teams Rolling For Freedom-R4F and Project Give Back To Community on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. at the Market at 25th located 1330 N. 25th Street in Richmond. Register to vote with us, check your voter status and/or restoration of rights status. Also, get information about the US Census 2020 and promotional items.

Individuals turning 18 years old on or before November 5 are eligible to register to vote.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and the voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, as of August 31, 2019 there are 5,588,870 registered voters in Virginia.

REGISTER TO VOTE ONLINE HERE 

*Be a U.S. Citizen

*Be a resident of Virginia

*Be 18 years old on or before November 5, 2019

*Have your right to vote restored if convicted of a felony.

*Not be currently adjudicated mentally incapacitated by the court of law.

For acceptable forms of ID to present at the voter polls, please visit elections.virginia.gov

