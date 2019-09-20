Barbershop Talk: Teens R Talking About Life After Bullying, Trauma

Miss Community Clovia created the Barbershop Talk, One Community of Recovery because of the history of the Heroin/Opioid, Mental Health crisis and trauma. This has been a problem in all communities but has gravely affected the black community. The black community needs the treatment centers and other resources too. However, treatment most of time has been a jail or prison sentence.

The Barbershop Talk is changing the narrative on addiction as just a choice or a disease. As a result of scientific research, according to CurbtheCrisis.com, we know that addiction is a medical disorder that affects the brain and changes behavior.

Area teens will lead the conversation tonight on issues of concern to them from bullying to peer pressure to staying driven in the midst of chaos. Former substance users, Certified Peer Recovery Specialists, counselors and the community will join us at the Barbershop Talk, One Community tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be lite refreshments, resources for teens/young adults seeking employment, live performances, prizes but most of all, solutions. Brought to you by Project Give Back To Community with partners Radio One Inc, Clean Dreams, Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy, Community 50/50, Rolling For Freedom-R4F and Kollege and Kareers for Youth (KaKy)

Dee’s Barbershop

Friday, September 20, 2019

6:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

1203 N. Laburnum Avenue

Henrico, VA

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: