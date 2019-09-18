Teen Fatally Stabbed As Peers Watched And Recorded [Video]

16-year-old Khaseen Morris walked a girl home and it ended up costing him his life.

After school on Monday, more than 50 teenagers gathered in a strip mall parking lot a few blocks away from Oceanside High School.

Morris was there. He was reportedly told to show up. Just days before, Morris was seen walking a girl home in their Long Island neighborhood, the problem was that her ex-boyfriend was looking for a fight, police said.

According to the Washington Post, Morris was surrounded and a violent attack broke out as a group of six or seven assailants lunged at Morris and a couple of his friends. Other teenagers filmed the attack on Morris, and continued to record as Morris lay on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to his chest.

The assailants all fled the scene and the videos began circulating online.

Morris died in the hospital hours later.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a news conference Tuesday. “They would rather video this event. They videoed his death instead of helping him.”

The videos have helped police identify most of the suspects, Fitzpatrick said. But still, he said, there should never have been Snapchat videos of the high school junior’s death.

“I don’t know what to make of it, my generation versus this generation,” he said of the phenomenon. “This can’t go on. Your friends are dying while you stand there and video it. That’s egregious.”

Fitzpatrick said arrests are imminent, but police are still seeking more information on other attackers.

Friends, family and classmates gathered in the parking lot for a vigil Tuesday night.

In an interview with Newsday, Morris’s older sisters described him as free-spirited and artistic, an aspiring photographer who liked to draw anime and write his own music. He dyed half his dreadlocks burnt orange, and rode his skateboard around the neighborhood blasting a mix of rap and punk music from his speakers. The family had just moved to Oceanside from neighboring Freeport, N.Y., and Morris’s sister, Keyanna Morris, said he finally felt like he fit in.

“When he came here, he was able to be his kind of different with no judgment and he loved it. The moment he stepped foot in Oceanside, everyone loved him,” Keyanna said.

“Him being so nice, that one good deed that he did got him killed,” his sister Kedeemah Morris told the New York Times.

His sisters said the other boy began sending threatening messages before school that morning, leading to the fight later that day.

The video made its way to his family. Keyanna Morris wept as she recalled watching her brother bleed out on the ground, Newsday reported. “He was in so much pain,” she said.

Morris walked a girl home and it cost him his life.

