Martin Luther King III Calls For NFL Boycott Over Colin Kaepernick

Martin Luther King III has a simple solution to seeing Colin Kaepernick signed to an NFL team again: just stop supporting the league until the quarterback is back on a roster. The oldest son of the civil rights icon told TMZ Sports he believes the move would change Kaep’s prospects “overnight” if fans just said, “Okay, we’re not going to watch”.

With openings after several starting QBs have gone out with injuries, MLK III feels, “There are times when you need strategic quarterbacks who have a proven record, and, certainly, Colin Kaepernick is one of those.”

King III has some high praise for Kaepernick as well, calling him, “One of the most talented quarterbacks even today, probably.”

Do you feel King III’s plan would work? What other steps could fans take to see Kaep back on a team?

