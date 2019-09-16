Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Says Child Claims Caused Death

Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard says that “It was clear after the verdict he was never going to be able to click his fingers and be back in Michael Jackson mode again,’ after his child molestation case.

Matt Fiddes, who protected Jackson from 1999 to 2009, says that Michael lost a lot of weight due to difficulties sleeping and eating.

‘He was terrified about being assassinated on stage, and was making silly suggestions about wearing a bulletproof vest while performing,’ the bodyguard said.

Fiddes says that if Michael has reconciled with his father before his untimely death the star may still be alive today.

Do you think Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial was the catalyst for his death?

