Man On The Moon: 8 Times Kid Cudi’s Hums Saved Our Soul

Can you believe it’s been a decade since Kid Cudi blessed our lives with his debut solo album Man On The Moon? The classic album, which turns 10 years old today, gave us mega hits like Pursuit Of Happiness & Day N Nite, and garnered Cudi a loyal fan base.

Some say that the culture shifting project opened the doors for artists to openly discuss their mental health.

Artists like Logic credit Cudi for altering the way he views music. In a recent article for Billboard, he revealed:

“He opened an entire world sonically for me. It completely reshaped how I wanted to make my music. It showed me that I don’t have to stick in the bubble and don’t necessarily [have to] flow with conformity.”

But who does someone as revered as Cudi look up to? He often credits Kanye West for seeing his vision early on, and Kanye apparently feels the about the rapper.

“Me and Cudi are the originators of the style, kinda like what Alexander McQueen is to fashion.. everything else is just Zara and H&M.” – Kanye West 2017

Whether it’s with fashion or music, Cudi’s always had his own way of doing things. His signature hum has become something fans anticipate on every track.

Need your soul soothed? Hit the flip to check out all the times Cudi’s hum brought us back to life.

Man On The Moon: 8 Times Kid Cudi's Hums Saved Our Soul was originally published on globalgrind.com

