Weekend Roundup: ‘Hustlers’, Afrikana, Tattoos, Vegfest & More!

The weekend is here and it’s action-packed! Cardi B makes her big-screen debut alongside Jennifer Lopez and Keke Palmer in, Hustlers.

The Afrikana Film Festival honors the cinematic contributions of people of color from around the world. This multi-day festival is an RVA favorite!

Calling all vegans, vegetarians and those interested in trying out the lifestyle! The Richmond Vegfest celebrates the best in meatless cuisine! Enjoy lots of food, activities, live performances and speakers.

It’s exciting to know that one of the oldest tattoo conventions in the world, was birthed right here in Richmond. The 27th Annual Richmond Tattoo, Art, & Music Festival is the perfect blend of art, music and expression!

So many things to choose from the weekend. Regardless of what you decide to do, just get up and get out!

See the full list of great happenings below:

New To Theaters

Hustlers

Brittany Runs A Marathon

Neither Wolf Nor Dog

The Weekend

New To DVD

Holy Chicken

Yesterday

Evelyn

Friday, Sept. 13

Afrikana Film Festival. Celebrate the cinematic contributions of people of color from around the world at the Afrikana Film Festival. For more information: www.afrikanafilmfestival

Richmond Tattoo Art & Music Festival. Enjoy a world-class lineup of tattoo artists at one of the oldest tattoo conventions in the world, the 27th Annual Richmond Tattoo, Art, & Music Festival. For more information: www.rvatattooarts.com

Saturday, Sept. 14

Richmond Vegfest. Enjoy food, activities, live performances, speakers and cooler temperatures this year as the Richmond Vegfest moves from summer to fall. Along with the mid-September sun, the festival also has a new location, Byrd Park. For more information: www.veggiefest.org

43rd St. Festival of the Arts. Enjoy Fine crafts, pottery, jewelry, and more at the 43rd St. Festival of the Arts. For more information: www.43rdstgallery.com

In The Beginning… Virginia Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans. This tour given by the Elegba Folklore Society takes place monthly on the 2nd Saturday. For more information: efsinc.org

Sunday, Sept. 15

RVA Fit Fest. Combine your love for dance and your passion for fitness at RVA Fit Fest. For more information: www.rvafitfest.com

Nature Connects: Art With Lego Bricks. Discover the Art of Play at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Nature Connects: Art With Lego Bricks is an award-winning display created with half-a-million LEGO bricks! For more information: www.lewisginter.org

