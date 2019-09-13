CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Keith Black

Dr. Keith L. Black is a pioneering neurosurgeon who specializes in the treatment of brain tumors, introducing a pair of innovative techniques that advanced the field. Dr. Black was born September 13, 1957 in Tuskegee, Ala.

At eight years old, Black’s father, a high school principal, fostered his son’s interest in science by allowing him to operate on a cow’s heart. At 13, with the family now living in Cleveland, Ohio, Black performed heart valve transplants on animals inside the labs of Case Western Reserve University. By the time he reached high school, Black had already written a scientific research paper on the effects of heart valve transplants on red blood cells.

Black was accepted into an accelerated program at the University of Michigan, earning his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees in six years. In 1987, Black moved out west to head the Comprehensive Brain Tumor Program at the UCLA Medical Center. Chief among his work is the discovery of bradykinin, a peptide made naturally by the body that helps reduce tumors. Black also introduced a technique that extracted tumor cells and injected back into the patient as a natural vaccine.

In 2007, at this time serving as the director of neurosurgery at the Ciders-Sinai Medical Center, Black established a brain tumor research facility in honor of his friend and patient, attorney Johnnie L. Cochran. At his busiest, Black performs between 250 and 300 surgeries per year.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Keith Black was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Antonio Brown As A Raider
Footage Of Antonio Brown And Accuser Britney Taylor
 16 hours ago
09.12.19
Fantasia
Fantasia’s Song With Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Gets…
 18 hours ago
09.12.19
African American woman working at laptop in kitchen
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…
 19 hours ago
09.12.19
Toy Story 4 Premiere
Christina Milian Hacked Into Nick Cannon’s Phone For…
 20 hours ago
09.12.19
14 items
Black On The Scene: Celebrities Slaying During NYFW
 1 day ago
09.12.19
42 items
NYFWNOIR: Serena Williams Brought Out Baby Alexis On…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
‘Harriet,’ ‘Dolemite,’ ‘Just Mercy’ And All The Highlights…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
26 items
Kehlani Is Out Here Slaying These NYFW Streets
 1 day ago
09.12.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
PinkSweat$ Reveals How He Got His Name X…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Lil Nas X Gets Priceless Reactions When He…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
#NYFWNOIR: It Took Over 2 Suitcases Of Hair…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close