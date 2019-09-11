Lil Nas X Not Mad At Kevin Hart For Interrupting Coming Out Story

Lil Nas X is coming to the defense of Kevin Hart who some felt was wrong for interrupting Nas X’s coming out story during HBO’s The Shop.

In a recent interview Nas X says he’s not mad at Hart for the interruption, during the interview as Nas X was about to tell his coming out story, Hart blurted out, “He said he was gay, so what?!?” Many felt the comedian was tone-deaf to the situation especially after his criticisms of the LGBTQ community in past tweets.

Lil Nas X insists he has no ill will toward Kevin Hart and if he did, he wouldn’t announce it publicly.

Do you comment Lil Nas X for taking the high road, or if he was offended do you think he should’ve spoken up?

