Video Of Toddlers Sharing A Hug Goes Viral

Source: (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) / Getty

Get ready to catch some feelings about a viral video of two toddler friends hugging it out. Maxwell and Finnegan are from New York. They are 2-years-old and have known each other for about a year.

A video of the boys running to each other and hugging was shared on Facebook by Maxwell’s father.

When they are not together, they ask about each other. The boys attend music class together and also like to play tennis.

Who is your longest “bestie?” How often do you talk to them?

See story here

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
