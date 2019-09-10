Alicia Keys Just Dropped $20M On This State-Of-The-Art Mansion Dubbed The ‘Razor House’
Alicia Keys is the new owner of the state-of-the-art “Razor House” mansion. The 10,653-square-foot manor in La Jolla, California, built by AD100 Wallace E. Cunningham features four bedrooms with two master suites.
Keys got a deal on the Pacific Ocean beachfront home with $10 million off the asking price, Keys and husband, Swizz Beatz dropped $20 million.
The beautiful home features glass walls and travertine floors along with a fitness space, two steam rooms, a den, a theater, and a library with a custom-made Ralph Lauren pool table.
There is also a 1,301 square-foot, a two-bedroom guest house that could double as a recording studio for the couple. The mansion is perfect for entertaining which we’re sure the couple will do a lot of.
Would you rather live on the beach or in the woods?
